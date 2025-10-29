The Real Risk.
Lions…. Despite record and ever surging debt creation, here is the truth. THERE IS NOT ENOUGH OF IT TO SUSTAIN THE SYSTEM. (This is a message which I have been trying to convey for many years now), and IMO, we are close to a tipping point.
We are already seeing REAL TIME effects… surging inflation… and freefall economy which is rapidly co…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.