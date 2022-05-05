Stocks falling and crude is surging.
As of this post the NASDAQ has given back ALL of yesterdays gains and the other indices are seeing selling pressure.
The relative dollar strength is markedly stronger, and the 10yr yield is over 3%- not a typical FEAR trade unless, as I said recently, the 10yr settles around 3.25 which I believe is likely. I am tryin…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.