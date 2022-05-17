It is just about 10am PST and stocks are higher..
Look at the set up.
The 10yr yield is higher at 2.97%, this is now cash leaving the debt market and going into stocks. The comparative dollar strength is lower, and WTI crude is over $114 a barrel.
As I said in my morning report, (below), the 10yr needs to get above 3%, IN A CONTROLLED MANNER, then settle t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.