Lions and friends..
As I am writing this stocks are higher with the 10yr yield normalizing somewhat. The comparative strength of the dollar is lower and crude is surging.
A few things need to happen for us to have a better idea IF the current phase of the market is over- I will talk about this in my post market report so don’t miss it.
I would suggest keep…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.