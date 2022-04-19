Lions.. as of this post the stock market is in rally mode. Gold and silver derivative prices have reversed and are now under pressure. Bitcoin is over 41K. Crude hovering around $104 and the 10yr yield is 2.91

The MMRI, (Mannarino Market Risk Indicator), is rising, currently sitting at 183.5

