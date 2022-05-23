Lions, in a recent video I said that in order for this market to put on meaningful gains the banks “need to play.” I also said that it looks to me like the banks “want to play.”
Well. JPM, GS, and BAC are certainly playing today- each of these are surging higher.
As of this post. 9:00am PST the major stock market indices are up strongly- the day is not ov…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.