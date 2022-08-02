Lions and friends…
Stocks are under some pressure early on as China threatens military action against US assets over Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. The dollar, (DXY), also jumped higher.
The 10yr yield has increased 8 basis points to 2.62% which means you can expect the Fed. to INCREASE buying debt.
The MMRI remains YELLOW, or “moderate risk.”
