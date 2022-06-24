The stock market continues to rally as central banks/the Fed. and ECB are again buying all the debt and keeping rates suppressed. The 10yr yield has plunged to 3.07%
Crypto’s are holding their own with Bitcoin back above 21K. Gold and silver are under a little pressure even with a slightly weaker dollar. Crude is higher by just over 1%
If you have not yet…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.