MARKETS A LOOK AHEAD: 6-Month Economic Outlook: Currency Devaluation and Debt Expansion. Mannarino
From Greg M
100% FREE. ALL THE INFO YOU NEED AND MORE TO BEAT THE SYSTEM. INCLUDING A DAILY BREAKDOWN OF THE MARKET AND MY “TRADE OF THE WEEK.” Click HERE: https://traderschoice.net/about-traders-choice/
LIONS! PLEASE SUPPORT MY WORK. Choose either PayPal, Click: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/GregoryMannarino
Or Use STRIPE, Click: https://buy.stripe.com/28o15F82aeQwcCc7ss
Want to support my work with Crypto? Please click here: https://commerce.coinbase.com/checkout/512f394b-b043-4869-96b3-df29676ec23d
Like Trump says, We all know this everything with Trump is gold, who he is is beyond biblical he who has the gold makes the rules we get all that, but he wants all the American people on crypto currencies on the bitcoin, the bitcoin stands for coin clipping of inflation You’re slavery. Remember now he’s saying he’s coming after everybody not paying their bills he’s going to garnish everything. What do you think the cryptocurrency systems going to be when they get rid of cash you can’t say no they’re just gonna take it from here you’re not going to eat you’re going to pay back the bills we don’t get bailouts we pay taxes to destroy ourselves they get bailouts.
This whole college paying back stuff guess what if I don’t have the opportunity if I can’t find a job with my college degree to pay it back then I shouldn’t have to pay it back because you people have destroyed America. I deserve a bailout.. And that’s not me that’s for the American people in general they’ve been totally lied to and scammed. It’s called the art of the deal the crypto currencies you can’t say no that’s what the art of the deal is you can’t say no tariffs everybody’s going to have to pay them you can’t say no doesn’t matter if you’re homeless if you have nothing in your life, you can’t run away from tariffs you can’t run away from inflation tax year can’t say no that’s the art of the deal.
The Globalists' 'ROAD MAP' has been laid out.
For ALL to SEE.
It is (and HAS BEEN) being implemented, NOW!
THIS will be your existence! (PAY ATTENTION, TRUMP CULT!!)
Jesse Smith: The Global Technocratic Takeover
GEOPOLITICS & EMPIRE
APR 26, 2025
https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com/p/jesse-smith-the-global-technocratic?publication_id=1743692&post_id=162218215&isFreemail=true&r=19j00e&triedRedirect=true&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email