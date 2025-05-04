MARKETS A LOOK AHEAD: THE DOLLAR IS A CORPSE, THE SYSTEM IS ROTTING FASTER. (UPDATES). Mannarino
From Greg M
"When you see that in order to produce you need to obtain permission from men who produce nothing; when you see that money is flowing to those who deal not in goods, but in favors; when you see that men get richer more easily by graft than by work, and your laws no longer work to protect you against them, but protect them against you... when you see corruption being rewarded and honesty becoming a self-sacrifice You may know that your society is doomed." [Ayn Rand "Atlas Shrugged"]
Just a reminder to those who are always chanting, 'USA!! USA!! USA!!', and pumping their fists in the air, who have NO CLUE as to wtf is going on in THE REST OF THE WORLD, because they EXIST inside of a delusional bubble......
The United States Corporation (which is NOT America's govt, by the way!).....
is BOMBING and MURDERING in FIVE countries.......
Palestine
Russia
Lebanon
Syria
Yemen
With a PENDING War(s) with PANAMA and CHINA!!
The USSA/United States Corporation has just put BOOTS ON THE GROUND, in Panama!
The United States Corporation is going to need MORE CANNON FODDER.......
so those of you who are 17 to 42 y/o had better run down to the Recruitment Office and join the Corporation's military! They need MORE (DEAD) BODIES!! lol I'm sure that they'll RAISE the age PAST 42, in the near future!
Larry Johnson said, the other day (on his, or someone elses, podcast), that JUST the Polish 'mercenaries' (NAZIS) who went to fight for the Uki-NAZIS, who are DEAD......is around 10,000.
Would LOVE to know the number of AmeriKan NAZI 'mercenaries' who were killed/ARE being killed, in NAZI Ukraine!