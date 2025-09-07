MARKETS A LOOK AHEAD: THREE SCENARIOS... ONE COMMON DENOMINATOR. Mannarino

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Gregory’s NewsletterSubscribe to watchMARKETS A LOOK AHEAD: THREE SCENARIOS... ONE COMMON DENOMINATOR. MannarinoFrom Greg MGregory MannarinoSep 07, 2025∙ Paid109339ShareLink to the article I covered in this video.A Warning For The Lions. (Three Likely Scenarios) One Common Denominator. Gregory Mannarino·1:02 PMLions… Something terrible is happening… and it comes down to the unholy merger of state-sponsored corporatism, currency devaluation, artificially suppressed rates, and vast perpetual debt expansion.Read full story1.Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trialSubscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.Start trialAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inGregory’s NewsletterSubscribeAuthorsGregory MannarinoRecent Posts"DESTROYED FROM WITHIN." AN ECONOMY/NATION BEING PURPOSELY DRIVEN INTO COLLAPSE. MannarinoSep 5 • Gregory MannarinoPREPARE FOR A SYSTEMIC COLLAPSE AND LOCKUP. (VERY MANY PEOPLE WILL DIE). MannarinoSep 5 • Gregory MannarinoIN 6 MONTHS FROM NOW, THE US ECONOMY WILL BE WIPED OUT. JOBS GONE, US INDUSTRY GONE. MannarinoSep 4 • Gregory MannarinoINFLATION IS SURGING, THE TRADE DEFICIT IS BALLOONING... AND AMERICA IS FALLING. MannarinoAug 29 • Gregory MannarinoTHE U.S. COLLAPSE Is Creating Regional Fractures... And "New Empires" Are Emerging. MannarinoAug 29 • Gregory MannarinoWe the People Are Being Propagandized "Third-Reich Nazi Style." AND ITS ABOUT TO GET EVEN WORSE. MannarinoAug 28 • Gregory MannarinoConsolidation Through Destruction... Who Survives and Who Falls. (FULL-BREAKDOWN). MannarinoAug 28 • Gregory Mannarino