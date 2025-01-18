Markets and The Economy: A GRAND DECEPTION AND A FUNDAMENTAL LIE.
By Gregory Mannarino TradersChoice.net
Quick review. In finance and economics there exists only two fundamental truths, which when implemented are beneficial to We the People of the world.
These two fundamental truths are:
1. To have a strong economy you need a strong currency. A strong curre…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.