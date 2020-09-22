POTUS although behind, is gaining in the polls. (I know polls do not matter). However, IMO this is stock market negative- I am NOT saying stocks will fall, I am suggesting the market will rise FASTER under Biden.. why? EXPECT PARABOLIC DEBT ISSUANCE UNDER BIDEN. Debt is the ONLY thing driving this market. NOTHING else matters.. https://ig.ft.com/us-elec…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.