Lions…
We have a “market” drunk on currency devaluation, artificially suppressed rates, and debt expansion on a scale which has never been seen before in the history of the USA.
With that, I have been keeping my eye on the so called MAG7…
MAG7 as follows.
Apple (AAPL)
Microsoft (MSFT)
Alphabet (GOOGL) (Google’s parent company)
Amazon (AMZN)
Meta Platforms …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.