Lions…

We have a “market” drunk on currency devaluation, artificially suppressed rates, and debt expansion on a scale which has never been seen before in the history of the USA.

With that, I have been keeping my eye on the so called MAG7…

MAG7 as follows.

Apple (AAPL)

Microsoft (MSFT)

Alphabet (GOOGL) (Google’s parent company)

Amazon (AMZN)

Meta Platforms …