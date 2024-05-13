MARKETS: Beware of the “Fed Put.”

By Gregory Mannarino TradersChoice.net

(LIONS AND FRIENDS! PLEASE FEEL FREE TO SHARE THIS ARTICLE).

GM

Before we begin, let’s define what a “Fed Put” is…

A Fed Put is defined as a mechanism by which the Fed, by keeping bond yields/rates artificially suppressed, drives cash into risk assets/stocks. This “Fed Put,” was previou…