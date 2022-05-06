At the end of 2021, I outlined how this year, 2022, would prove to be a volatile one for both the stock market, and the cryptocurrency space. Despite this, I have also said that I expect the stock market to finish 2022 higher. Gauging from the recent volatility in the market, and the fact that the SP500 topped out in early January, market sentiment has …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.