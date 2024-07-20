Jim Cramer, the famed host of CNBC Mad Money, made this comment just last week. He said, “The Stock Market Reflects the Strength of The Economy.”
Jim here, in my opinion, should run for office.
The obvious reality of the situation is this… today more than any other time in the history of economics and finance, there has never been a greater disconnect bet…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.