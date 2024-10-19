MARKETS: Why Is No One Talking About This?

(MAXIMUM SATURATION).

By Gregory Mannarino TradersChoice.net

Not since the run up to the March 2000 stock market crash, (Dot-com bubble), have we seen the stock market do what it is doing right now.

The stock market today is rising at its fastest pace since the Dot-com era. Not before, nor since, the run up to the …