MASS JOB LOSSES DEAD AHEAD... AND NO ONE IS READY FOR THIS. (IMPORTANT UPDATES). Mannarino
From Greg M
Tax Loss Harvesting season is going to be a rollercoaster this year in the markets IMO.
Just because the market has been hitting record high after record high, doesn't mean these hedge funds and institutions, Market Makers aren't deep in unrealized losses. I would bet that they are...and if the FED is planning to cut rates before end of year, which high probability they will, we could see longer term capital gains profit taking and tax loss harvesting on a massive scale.
Greg what do you think about the September rate cut? Market is betting 99% chance of a cut but I think the Fed might pause again. It would be the perfect catalyst to pull the rug out from everyone.