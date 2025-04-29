Gregory’s Newsletter

Raymond Ranalletta
Apr 29

"This is in our district. A brand new 60,000 square foot manufacturing facility. Creating over 300 jobs. Starts at well above minimum wage.

100% made in USA 🇺🇸 baby!

These products are bound for the United States Marines!

Does it get any better than this?

I personally know the business owners (whom prefer not to be IDed).

They worked their way up from a sweat shop, just like me."

Marine and Nypd veteran Brooklyn Ny Senator Chan

Ravi Bellur
Apr 29

And who was president during the scamdemic?

