Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Lulla buy's avatar
Lulla buy
9h

Trump Merry Bandits, & Thieves are having their ball already, Screwing over The US Nation & Pissing all over the US peoples faces and Calling it Sunshine days.

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Queen👸🏽's avatar
Queen👸🏽
4h

PLEASE JOIN US! THE POOR WILL GET POORER!!!

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