Lions…
I have been working on this for a while, and it’s important.
MECHANICS OF AN ECONOMIC MELTDOWN.
A Lion’s Guide to the Engineered Collapse of Babylon…
I. INTRODUCTION.
The collapse is not coming. It has already begun.
Most people cannot see it because they are trapped inside the illusion, a matrix of false data, media sorcery, and monetary distractions…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.