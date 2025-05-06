Lions…

The bones of the system are cracking. Its not dramatic YET… but systemic. The global debt market, sovereigns, corporates, are showing signs of internal bleeding.

You don’t need a see a collapse NOW to know/see that it’s failing.

The breakdown.

Liquidity is thinning at an alarming rate as we have been discussing a lot as of late. Volatility as we are seeing recently in what should be “safe” bond markets is not normal.

MISSING FROM THE HEADLINES.

Corporate bond defaults are rising. Corporations are starting to fail their debt servicing, especially in commercial real estate, leveraged loans, and junk debt. Lenders are rolling over bad debt instead of taking losses. This is debt zombification to keep the corpse warm and pretend it’s alive.

The REAL RISK to the system is hidden in derivative exposure and off-balance sheet instruments- and almost no one is talking about it.

Lions… The market (which is not even a market anymore) Is HYPER-Addicted to new debt. “Governments” need to roll out new schemes of massive debt expansion. Like more war, and $1.32 Trillion dollar spending schemes just to maintain the illusion that the system is functioning. This means that trillions in new fresh debt, over and above war expansion and record high spending bills must occur and will be forced upon us.

Lions… This is a debt-based system eating itself. Not fully collapsing yet, but cannibalizing.

Make no mistake about it. This is the quiet phase of system failure. Not the crash YET, but the weakening of the beam before the floor gives way.

GM