Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Randall Courts's avatar
Randall Courts
May 6

Excellent analogies.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
William Kelley's avatar
William Kelley
May 6

Weak beams in a condemned house.

Time to move!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
48 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture