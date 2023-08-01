Lions and friends…
As I am writing this, the MMRI is just over 255.
Stock futures are in the red with crude, crypto, gold, and silver also under some pressure.
Three things, or a combination of the following three must happen.
The Fed. Buys more debt and pushes the 10 year yield lower.
The relative strength of the dollar must fall.
OR
The Fed. Buys stocks.
IMO…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.