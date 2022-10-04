Lions and friends..
The US 10yr yield is now below 3.6%, (its 3.58% as I am writing this), that is an over 42 basis point freefall in just the last week! Moreover, the relative dollar strength is markedly lower.
The MMRI is falling and stocks are higher across the board.
MAKE NO MISTAKE! This is central banks buying ALL the debt and propping up stock marke…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.