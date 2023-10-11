Lions and friends…

WE NAILED THIS ONE TO THE WALL!

Exactly as it was, AND IS meant to do, expanding war has stabilized the debt market. Just as we said it would. (For now, more liquidity is being pumped into the dying system).

Here in the US, the entire yield curve has DROPPED and the MMRI has fallen below 300.

THIS WILL NOT LAST WITHOUT MORE WAR, MORE DEA…