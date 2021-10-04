Lions and friends….
Dozens and dozens of people are continuing to write to me regarding the MMRI. NO! IT IS NOT MEANT TO BE A DAY TRADING INDICATOR!
PEOPLE! This IS NOT a DAY TRADING indicator! How many other ways can I say this?
The MMRI is a measure of market risk based solely upon action in the debt market and relative dollar strength.
DO NOT, AND I REPE…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.