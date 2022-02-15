Lions.. the MMRI is higher, currently sitting at around 121, click here: https://traderschoice.net/about-traders-choice/
Remember, higher risk means potentially higher reward, but it also means we need to stay focused.
Being in both risk on, AND risk off assets at the same time is a nice way to be positioned just in case of a shock to the system.
Currentl…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.