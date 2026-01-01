MMRI - Mannarino Market Risk Indicator
From Greg M
Lions!
Grand Rising and Happy New Year!
Below is a link to my MMRI, which is a macro-market risk indicator.
The MMRI is a powerful tool for gauging stock market risk. The MMRI uses a simple formula to calculate a risk score for the stock market.
Click on the image below, it will open, and save it to your computer.
Divine Love.
GM.
A very happy, blessed, and peaceful 2026 to you and your family, Greg.
Thanks for all you do!
God bless.
Btw - I hope I’m not touching on a painful topic, but how is your sister doing?
Happy New Year Greg. May this year be twice as good as the last, but not better than the next