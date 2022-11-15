Lions and friends.
It seems that some of you are confused about the MMRI and how to read it, personally I thought it was very straightforward.
First off. The MMRI measures stock market risk-IN REAL TIME- based upon debt market action, which is THE main driver of the stock market bar none.
The higher the MMRI goes, the greater the risk, and this is color co…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.