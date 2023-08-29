Lions and friends…
I would like to share some observations regarding the MMRI which were made by illuminati seed.
These observations below, in my opinion, are noteworthy. I would like to thank illuminati seed for sharing this information.
He notes.
In November 2018 the MMRI reached its peak of 195.26% and fell into the beginning of March of 2020, dipping ju…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.