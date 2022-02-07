Lions.. I am still buying banks, specifically JPM, GS, and BAC.
With tech, QQQ is still looking good, keep nibbling.
Now lets get our eyes over to energy- watch for an upcoming correction, and then we will jump all over the dip. I WILL KEEP YOU POSTED ON THIS.
I would STRONGLY advise AGAINST getting fancy here and buying puts with energy…
Respect the mark…
