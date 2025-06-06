BREAKING HEADLINE: Trump presses Powell for a full-point interest rate cut.

Lions… Cutting rates by a full point at this stage = MONETARY SUICIDE.

Dollar already in record weakness. This would send it further DOWN, fast.

Bond yields suppressed = CURRENCY DEBASEMENT = runaway inflation.

Small businesses, already on the edge, will be wiped out even faster as the cost of goods continues to rise, but their ability to raise prices is limited (consumers tapped out).

Large corporations (with access to cheap capital) consolidate MORE power as the mom & pops die off.

Wealth transfer to the top continues. The poor and middle class get slaughtered.

Confidence in the USD gets shattered globally FASTER. Nations already moving away from the dollar will run even faster to alternatives, gold, oil trade bypassing USD, local currencies, CBDCs.

What Trump is calling for is exactly what Babylon WANTS…

A faster collapse to force the Next System, digital, surveilled, controlled.

They are not trying to "fix" the system, they are actively managing its controlled demolition.

Once rates are slashed, and its coming, there will be NO RESTRAINT LEFT. Hyper-debt expansion into hyperinflation and dollar degradation is GUARANTEED.

GM