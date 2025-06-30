Lions…

Trump isn’t just asking for lower rates...

He’s signaling to Babylon’s central priesthood that the illusion must be maintained at any cost.

Trump will get his wish for a weaker dollar via lower rates…. AND YOU LOSE. Your purchasing power evaporates FASTER…

Lions… This confirms what we have covered all along! The illusion of prosperity depends entirely on artificial support.

Without rate suppression, the debt bubble collapses. Full stop.

This is not about policy. It’s about survival of the beast system.

It’s a signal to the markets.

To Wall Street.

To the Fed’s primary dealers. “Hold the line. We will turn the printers back on.”

This is not economic stewardship, it is monetary witchcraft.

GM