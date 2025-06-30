Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Les Ranger's avatar
Les Ranger
2h

Trump the grand illusionist. Houdini would not be able to escape the mess the USA is in.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Pam's avatar
Pam
2h

Flimflam man and Shylock plot the next chapter in the big screw job on the unwitting masses.

Prepare for the fleecing and get food and supplies now.

🕶️🕶️🕶️🕶️🙏🏻💞

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture