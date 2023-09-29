Lions and friends…
Moody's Corporation is a New York-based company that owns Moody's Investors Service, which rates the creditworthiness of companies and governments.
Moody’s has issued a warning of “Systemic Risk.”
“We believe large banks in the publicly syndicated loan market — which have lost significant leveraged loan share to private credit rivals in…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.