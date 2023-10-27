Lions and friends…
System liquidity continues to dry up.
The Federal Reserve’s repo facility is getting mainstream attention, as a measure of system liquidity as U.S. stocks stumble.
Funds parked by institutional investors short-term at the New York Fed’s overnight reverse repo facility have dropped to $1.1 trillion from a peak of about $2.5 trillion in D…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.