Lions…
GS has issued further warnings on the economy, jobs, and even corporate profits.
Goldman Sachs warns AI is driving rising unemployment among young tech workers pushing unemployment in that sector up nearly 3 percentage points since early 2024. GS also states US corporate profits are slowing. Non‑tech and consumer discretionary sectors suffering mos…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.