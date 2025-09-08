HEADLINE.
Lions…
Rates are falling because the economy is BREAKING! Bond yields are collapsing, the Fed and The Treasury are BUYING IT ALL.
NO/ZERO ECONOMIC GROWTH.
If we had ANY SIGN WHAT-SO-EVER! Of real economic “growth,” rates would be rising with confidence, not diving.
Lions…
This is yet another sign of manipulated instability, the system is buying time…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.