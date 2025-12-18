MUST KNOW ALERT! JP Morgan Caught FRONT RUNNING Fed Rate Cuts...
From Greg M
Lions…
Let’s break this one down.
Lions… JPMorgan just moved a massive pile of cash out of its “account at the Fed” and into US Treasuries.
So, why is this important? ITS EPIC! Here’ s why.
JPM withdrew nearly $350B from its Fed account since 2023, click HERE, cutting its Fed balance from about $409B (end-2023) to $63B (Q3 2025), while boosting its Treasur…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.