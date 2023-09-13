Lions and friends…
It seems that some of you believe that I just make stuff up without verifying if what I say is actually true.
I have outlined MULTIPLE TIMES that we “no longer have a fractional reserve system,” as I did again in the video below.
Well, it seems that some of you DO NOT BELIEVE ME.
So here is the PROOF! And I took this, (below), right off …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.