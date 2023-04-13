Lions and friends…
Take a look at the snapshot from the front page of Reuters, (below).
This is EXACTLY the kind of propaganda which we would expect to see from the mainstream media.
Here we have a front page headline trying to convince people that we have some kind of “manufacturing boom” (with a picture of Biden…) This is 100% fiction.
Blaming some kind …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.