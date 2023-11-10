Pictured below is Colin Powell, October 2001, angrily showing you a vial of fake information, (Yellow Cake), selling the Iraq war.

They used propaganda like this to sell the other lie, the Iraq has WMD’s fairy tale.

I BELIEVE THAT THEY WILL USE THESE SAME PROPAGANDA TACTICS TO SELL THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ON ANOTHER WAR… ONE WITH IRAN. (Be ready for another…