Many of you were asking for specifics on this 1969 Camaro I bought a few months back.
As you may already know, this car sat forgotten in a trailer for 28 years after its previous owner passed away. When I got it, the car needed a lot of work which I did myself. This car has been a race car since the 70’s.
Anyway, the engine is a bored and stroked now 396…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.