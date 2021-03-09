Lions.. several weeks ago I posted that I am now selling puts, instead of buying calls to get long the market.
I posted the specific positions as listed below.
I sold three sets of puts on JPM, $120, $115, and $110 puts.
I will allow these to expire and I get to keep 100% of the premium.
I am for now NOT buying options, I am just selling them.
When my above …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.