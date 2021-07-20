Lions.. the stock picks posted on my website are taking off, CLICK HERE: https://traderschoice.net/about-traders-choice/

NEW TRADE is ORCL.

Remember!!!! ALL MY LATEST STOCK PICKS ARE POSTED ON MY WEBSITE- CLICK HERE: https://traderschoice.net/about-traders-choice/

I STRONGLY advise you to learn how to SELL puts and set up credit spreads. There is MUCH more…