Lions and friends…
I might be looking to sell my 1969 Camaro Drag Car “Time Machine.”
The car needs NOTHING! It is a turn key 10.80’s quarter mile drag car which will pull the front wheels off the ground leaving the line EVERY TIME.
Car is NHRA Pro Class Legal. Deadly consistent, perfect bracket car.
I am only thinking if selling it to make room, my Cuda wi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.