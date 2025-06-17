Lions…

Someone is lying. But who? And WHY NOW?

Netanyahu’s Prophecy: 30 Years of "Just Around the Corner." Lions… For over three decades, Netanyahu has warned “Iran is months away, weeks away, a year away…” from a nuclear weapon.

Yet now 30 years have passed.

And now? They expect the world to believe it again. They expect YOU to believe it again.



Tulsi’s Tes…