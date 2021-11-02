Someone sent me this, I don’t know if its a true story but it sounds legit.
“A woman was out walking her dog when she was accosted by a man who demanded that she give him her wallet, when suddenly her dog began to bark at the would be thief. The thief then goes on to kick the woman’s dog! The woman then proceeds to reach into her purse, but instead of p…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.