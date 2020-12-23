I cannot believe that again people are falling for it…
ALL the pork, and more, will be added to a "new" stimulus bill with larger checks going out. Honestly, I cannot believe it! Some people are falling for the "too much pork in the bill" scheme... AGAIN.. wow.
People will never learn that they are being played on an epic scale.
Like sheep to the slaught…
