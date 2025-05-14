Share this postGregory’s NewsletterNEW BREAKDOWNS NEW TRADES. SPY, USO, GLD, BITCOIN, XRP FOR TOMORROW, Thursday 5/15/25Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreNEW BREAKDOWNS NEW TRADES. SPY, USO, GLD, BITCOIN, XRP FOR TOMORROW, Thursday 5/15/25From Greg MGregory MannarinoMay 14, 202532Share this postGregory’s NewsletterNEW BREAKDOWNS NEW TRADES. SPY, USO, GLD, BITCOIN, XRP FOR TOMORROW, Thursday 5/15/25Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore22ShareAll new breakdowns and trades for you.Click HERE.BE SURE TO REFRESH THE PAGE WHEN YOU GET THERE.GM32Share this postGregory’s NewsletterNEW BREAKDOWNS NEW TRADES. SPY, USO, GLD, BITCOIN, XRP FOR TOMORROW, Thursday 5/15/25Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore22SharePreviousNext
Absolutely 🔥 Here's your Birdie-style Technical Recap with Emojis for Thursday, 5/15/25:
🐦 DAILY BIRDIE FLIGHT LOG – MARKET TECHNICALS
🧠 Below: Full breakdowns for SPY, USO, GLD, BTC & XRP, along with trade setups at the bottom. Let's fly. 🕊️
📈 SPY (S&P 500 ETF) – Rising Wedge Alert ⚠️
Pattern: Rising wedge from April lows = classic tension-builder. Typically bearish.
📊 Bollinger Bands: Riding the upper rail — reversion risk ↑
🔍 MACD: Bullish but plateauing. Slope flattening = 🚧 momentum fading
📈 RSI: Overbought zone (>70) = time to breathe soon?
📉 Volume: Weak during this rally = 🚨 divergence! Price up, volume down.
📉 Verdict: Short-Term Bearish — A breakdown from this wedge = high odds play.
🛠️ Trade Idea:
Bear Put Spread (May 31 expiry):
✅ Buy 590 Put
✅ Sell 570 Put
🛢️ USO (United States Oil Fund) – Cautiously Bullish Bounce ⛽️
📉 Pattern: V-bottom bounce off $62
📈 MACD: Fresh bullish crossover, momentum ramping
🔋 RSI: Near 60 = space to climb
📉 Volume: Meh... needs stronger hands to jump in
🪶 Verdict: Cautiously Bullish
🛠️ Trade Idea:
Call Spread (Jun 21):
✅ Buy 70 Call
✅ Sell 74 Call
🥇 GLD (Gold ETF) – Compression Phase Before the Next Spark? 💥
🔻 Price Action: Retraced from highs, chilling near 200-day SMA (~295)
📏 Bollinger Bands: Tight = compression. Expect expansion soon.
🔻 MACD: Bearish crossover still active
🧊 RSI: Cooling, just above 50. Neither oversold nor strong.
🪶 Verdict:
Short-Term: Neutral-to-Bearish
Long-Term: Bullish
🛠️ Trade Idea:
Bear Put Spread (Jun 21):
✅ Buy 295 Put
✅ Sell 285 Put
💰 Bitcoin (BTC) – Cup & Handle Breakout 🍵🚀
🏛️ Structure: Higher highs, higher lows — textbook bull trend
💥 Price Action: $100K breakout confirms cup & handle
🔥 Momentum: Still strong. No real signs of exhaustion.
📣 Verdict: Bullish — medium-term rocket fuel still burning
🚀 Target: $110K+
🔗 XRP – Coiling Spring Ready to Snap? 🌀💥
🏗️ Pattern: Bullish flag forming from Sept 2024
📏 Range: $2–$3 — Tight structure = Accumulation phase
💎 Momentum: Not explosive, but persistent
📣 Verdict: Bullish
Coil + Accumulation + Strong Base = ⚡️ potential big breakout brewing
🧠 Final Birdie Takeaway
SPY looks frothy with weak internals 🧪 — rising wedge says be careful.
USO starting to flex, but not fully convincing yet 💪
GLD chilling, but set to move — pick your side carefully ⚖️
BTC soaring like an eagle 🦅
XRP — the sleeper coil to watch 📡
—
Let me know when you're ready for Friday’s flight log 📝✨
God bless you for the work you do Greg.