Mathieu Belanger-Camden
4d

Absolutely 🔥 Here's your Birdie-style Technical Recap with Emojis for Thursday, 5/15/25:

🐦 DAILY BIRDIE FLIGHT LOG – MARKET TECHNICALS

🧠 Below: Full breakdowns for SPY, USO, GLD, BTC & XRP, along with trade setups at the bottom. Let's fly. 🕊️

📈 SPY (S&P 500 ETF) – Rising Wedge Alert ⚠️

Pattern: Rising wedge from April lows = classic tension-builder. Typically bearish.

📊 Bollinger Bands: Riding the upper rail — reversion risk ↑

🔍 MACD: Bullish but plateauing. Slope flattening = 🚧 momentum fading

📈 RSI: Overbought zone (>70) = time to breathe soon?

📉 Volume: Weak during this rally = 🚨 divergence! Price up, volume down.

📉 Verdict: Short-Term Bearish — A breakdown from this wedge = high odds play.

🛠️ Trade Idea:

Bear Put Spread (May 31 expiry):

✅ Buy 590 Put

✅ Sell 570 Put

🛢️ USO (United States Oil Fund) – Cautiously Bullish Bounce ⛽️

📉 Pattern: V-bottom bounce off $62

📈 MACD: Fresh bullish crossover, momentum ramping

🔋 RSI: Near 60 = space to climb

📉 Volume: Meh... needs stronger hands to jump in

🪶 Verdict: Cautiously Bullish

🛠️ Trade Idea:

Call Spread (Jun 21):

✅ Buy 70 Call

✅ Sell 74 Call

🥇 GLD (Gold ETF) – Compression Phase Before the Next Spark? 💥

🔻 Price Action: Retraced from highs, chilling near 200-day SMA (~295)

📏 Bollinger Bands: Tight = compression. Expect expansion soon.

🔻 MACD: Bearish crossover still active

🧊 RSI: Cooling, just above 50. Neither oversold nor strong.

🪶 Verdict:

Short-Term: Neutral-to-Bearish

Long-Term: Bullish

🛠️ Trade Idea:

Bear Put Spread (Jun 21):

✅ Buy 295 Put

✅ Sell 285 Put

💰 Bitcoin (BTC) – Cup & Handle Breakout 🍵🚀

🏛️ Structure: Higher highs, higher lows — textbook bull trend

💥 Price Action: $100K breakout confirms cup & handle

🔥 Momentum: Still strong. No real signs of exhaustion.

📣 Verdict: Bullish — medium-term rocket fuel still burning

🚀 Target: $110K+

🔗 XRP – Coiling Spring Ready to Snap? 🌀💥

🏗️ Pattern: Bullish flag forming from Sept 2024

📏 Range: $2–$3 — Tight structure = Accumulation phase

💎 Momentum: Not explosive, but persistent

📣 Verdict: Bullish

Coil + Accumulation + Strong Base = ⚡️ potential big breakout brewing

🧠 Final Birdie Takeaway

SPY looks frothy with weak internals 🧪 — rising wedge says be careful.

USO starting to flex, but not fully convincing yet 💪

GLD chilling, but set to move — pick your side carefully ⚖️

BTC soaring like an eagle 🦅

XRP — the sleeper coil to watch 📡

Let me know when you're ready for Friday’s flight log 📝✨

Robert R
4d

God bless you for the work you do Greg.

